(Bloomberg) -- Boohoo Group Plc met significant investor opposition to the online retailer’s new executive bonus plan at the company’s annual general meeting.

About 33% of investors voted against the brand’s annual remuneration report and 25% rejected a new incentive plan, according to a statement Friday.

Boohoo’s new program seeks to pay a bonus equivalent of 200% of salary to co-founders Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, Chief Executive Officer John Lyttle and Chief Financial Officer Neil Catto.

The proposed new bonus plan is on top of an existing program, which could result in a £150 million ($183 million) bonus pool for managers including the co-founders. However, it is unlikely to pay out as it’s linked to Boohoo’s share price which has never fully recovered following a labor scandal in 2020.

An increasing number of investors are voting against pay packages deemed excessive at a time when many workers are facing a decline in real wages amid the worst inflation in 40 years. J Sainsbury Plc is facing a resolution that could force the grocer to commit to worker wage levels calculated by a campaigning organization at its annual meeting next month. The supermarket has advised shareholders to vote against the resolution.

Sainsbury Urges Investors to Vote Against Living Wage Resolution

Influential investor advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co. previously advised Boohoo’s shareholders to vote against the retailer’s remuneration report and “excessive” bonus plan.

Boohoo said Friday that the board will “reflect” on the protest vote and continue to engage with shareholders.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.