(Bloomberg) -- Boohoo Group Plc shares plunged after a report in the Sunday Times about poor working conditions at an alleged supplier of the U.K. online retailer.

Boohoo said in a statement Monday that it will review its supply chain after the report. The shares fell as much as 12% in London.

The newspaper said an undercover reporter worked at a factory in Leicester, England, where social-distancing measures weren’t being observed and employees were paid 3.50 pounds ($4.40) an hour, less than half the minimum wage. The Sunday Times said the reporter was helping pack boxes of Boohoo’s Nasty Gal line.

Boohoo said the factory isn’t an official supplier, and it suspects another company is occupying the facilities. While the location has a sign with the name Jaswal Fashions, that company went out of business, according to Boohoo.

The online retailer said it will review its relationship with any garment supplier that may be subcontracting at the factory, and it will stop business with any company that doesn’t adhere to the letter or spirit of its code of conduct.

