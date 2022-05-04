(Bloomberg) -- Boohoo Group Plc warned that revenue growth will grind to a halt in the first half as the U.K. online clothing retailer adapts to post-pandemic shopping habits and cash-strapped consumers.

The adjusted Ebitda margin will probably be 4% to 7% in the full year, Boohoo also said Wednesday. That implies it will probably weaken from last year’s level of 6.3%. The company forecast full-year sales growth in the low single digits, which is much lower than its historic average.

The fast-fashion company slashed its sales projections twice last year as customers coming out of lockdown returned more clothes and the nascent U.S. business was hit by supply chain disruption and freight costs. Boohoo, whose brands include PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal, is also recovering from a labor supply scandal in 2020 which sparked governance changes at the e-commerce retailer.

Boohoo said in March that higher returns rates are expected to continue in the first half as customers buying outfits for special occasions demand more than those shopping for joggers and casual clothing during Covid lockdowns.

The shares have fallen 35% this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.