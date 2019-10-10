(Bloomberg) -- Cory Booker wants to use the power of the presidency to ensure that college and professional athletes are “free from exploitation and harm.”

Under Booker’s plan, college athletes could be paid for the rights to their name, image or likenesses. Last week, California became the first state to allow college athletes to receive payment for playing.

Booker, a Democratic presidential candidate and senator from New Jersey, played on Stanford University’s football team as an undergraduate.

His proposal also addresses the gap between men and women’s pay. He said that as president he would sign into law the Athletics Fair Pay Act, which would mandate that governing bodies spots like the United States Soccer Federation compensate female athletes equally and fairly.

“Just as we shouldn’t accept collusion, wage theft, and a massive gender pay gap in any other industry, we shouldn’t accept them in sports,” Booker said in a statement.

He said he hopes to improve protections for college athletes by revising standards for their health and education. Athletes would be able to get a second medical opinion at no out-of-pocket cost, and colleges would have to foot the bill for sports injury-related medical bills. The Department of Education would be required to annually report on college athletes’ educational achievement.

COMING UP

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation will host a town hall at the University of California at Los Angeles devoted to LGBTQ issues on Thursday. Candidates scheduled to attend are: Elizabeth Warren, Booker, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Julián Castro and Tom Steyer. Bernie Sanders, who has been recovering from a heart attack, also is scheduled to appear, but his campaign hasn’t said whether he still plans to attend.

The fourth Democratic debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. Twelve candidates are slated to take part: Biden, Warren, Sanders, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Harris, Klobuchar and O’Rourke, as well as Tulsi Gabbard, Steyer and Andrew Yang.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union will host forums in Iowa with Democratic presidential candidates on Oct. 13. Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Harris and Michael Bennet have confirmed that they will attend.

To contact the reporter on this story: Emma Kinery in Washington at ekinery@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Max Berley, John Harney

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.