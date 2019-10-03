(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker on Thursday unveiled a plan that he says would cut childhood poverty by two-thirds through a proposed child tax credit and by bolstering existing welfare programs.

The tax credit would give a $300-a-month “child allowance” to families with “younger kids,” and $250 to families with children up to the age of 18. The credit would be indexed to inflation. Booker, New Jersey’s junior senator and a former mayor of Newark, also proposes to increase the maximum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit by 30% and reform the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program to inflation-adjusted levels -- a 40% increase in funding.

Booker, who is currently polling at 1.4% nationally, has made addressing poverty and preparing children for success a key point of his campaign through ideas like Baby Bonds, which would give every newborn a $1,000 bond that would be placed in a low-risk account managed by the U.S. Treasury. Recipients could get the funds upon turning 18 and use them toward things like college or buying a home.

“In the richest country in the world, we have a moral responsibility to look after each other and make sure that every child living in America has the opportunity to grow and thrive,” Booker said in a statement.

An analysis of the plan by Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy cited by the campaign estimated that it would decrease the childhood poverty rate from 14.8% to 5% -- raising 7.3 million children out of poverty -- and would cost $65 billion a year.

COMING UP

Democratic candidates will attend a presidential forum hosted by the 2 million member Service Employees International Union in Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday. So far, Booker, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Julian Castro are set to attend.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union will host forums in Iowa with Democratic presidential candidates on Oct. 13. Biden, Booker, Harris, and Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bennet have confirmed they will be there.

