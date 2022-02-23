(Bloomberg) -- Booking Holdings Inc. reported revenue and gross bookings in line with analysts’ estimates even as the omicron variant of Covid-19 disrupted global tourism, showing that the online travel agency remained resilient during the latest twist of the pandemic.

The company’s gross bookings, which represent all travel services excluding cancellations, increased 160% to $19 billion, according to a statement Wednesday. Revenue more than doubled to $2.98 billion. Analysts, on average, projected gross bookings of $19 billion and sales of $2.88 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel expressed cautious optimism about the year ahead.

“I am encouraged by the meaningful improvement in bookings we have seen so far in the first quarter,” Fogel said in the statement. “I believe we are well positioned as travel demand recovers, however, we do expect there will still be periods where Covid negatively impacts travel trends as we move through the year.”

Profit, excluding certain costs, was $15.83 a share, compared with the analyst estimate of $13.50 a share.

The shares gained about 1% in extended trading after closing at $2,469.83 in New York. The stock had increased 2.9% this year through Wednesday’s close.

Most travel companies outperformed expectations for the fourth quarter even with the uncertainty and flight disruptions caused by omicron. Expedia Group Inc. and Airbnb Inc. said the shocks of the virus had become less severe. Airbnb has found a niche in providing short-term rentals that let employees “work and live from anywhere,” which made 2021 the “best year” in the company’s history, CEO Brian Chesky said.

Booking has a strong global presence, with close to 90% of 2020 revenue coming from its international segments. Europe, in particular, is a large market for the company. European growth began to slow toward the end of October, Chief Financial Officer David Goulden had said before the emergence of omicron.

However, some signs of strength emerged in the U.S. as the country lifted international travel restrictions in November. That led to a “significant improvement” in room nights booked by Europeans traveling to the U.S. and vice versa, Goulden said. European travel appears to be recovering so far this year despite a hit in January, with low-priced airline Ryanair saying it expects pre-pandemic passenger levels to recover by March, Cowen Inc. analyst Kevin Kopelman wrote in a note Wednesday.

Norwalk, Connecticut-based Booking owns flight aggregator Kayak and travel booking site Priceline, as well as an alternative accommodations platform.

