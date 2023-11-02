(Bloomberg) -- Booking Holdings Inc. delivered third-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, buoyed by strength in consumer spending on summer travel.

Revenue for the third quarter ended September was $7.34 billion, surpassing the median analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg of $7.26 billion. Gross bookings, room nights booked, rental car days and airline tickets sold — all key metrics for the travel giant — were also ahead of the consensus view.

“We are encouraged by the resilience of leisure travel demand,” Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel said in a statement.

Online travel peer Expedia Group Inc. also provided upbeat commentary on travel demand Thursday, reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit, but missing on gross bookings.

Shares of Booking fell 4% in after-market trading at 4:16 p.m. in New York. The stock has risen 41% this year through Thursday’s close. Booking competitor Expedia rose 10% after posting its third-quarter results and announcing a $5 billion buyback authorization.

Their reports come one day after home-rental platform Airbnb Inc. delivered a third-quarter beat on the back of a robust summer travel season, while providing a worse-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook, citing softer demand and volatility from macroeconomic factors and geopolitical tensions.

Booking operates six different travel brands and is more exposed to Europe and the Middle East than its online travel peers, giving it a comprehensive view into whether the global travel boom may be running out of steam heading into the year-end holiday season.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.