(Bloomberg) -- Booking Holdings Inc. saw a significant jump in the number of room-night reservations made in the first quarter compared with the end of last year, showing the world’s biggest online travel agent is starting to benefit from pent-up travel demand as more people become vaccinated and look forward to vacation.

After a year of unprecedented revenue declines due to pandemic-related lockdowns and border closures, Booking is hoping the Covid-19 infections will slow enough in time to save its summer boom. The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company saw room-night bookings decline only 20% from a year earlier for the period ended March 31, as travelers started making vacation plans for the year ahead. Room nights booked were down 60% in the fourth quarter.

However, Covid still weighed heavily on Booking’s first-quarter results. Revenue fell 50% from a year earlier to $1.14 billion, the company said in a statement Wednesday, in line with the average analyst estimate of $1.16 billion. Gross travel bookings, which represent all travel services booked by customers, dipped only 4% to $11.9 billion. Analysts were expecting $10.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We saw encouraging signs of improving booking trends in the first quarter that continued into April with notable strength in the U.S.,” Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel said in the statement.

The travel industry has been gutted by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused most of the world to shut down last year. Booking saw its room-night reservations drop as much as 85%, forcing the company to eliminate thousands of jobs and apply for government aid. The company saw a brief respite in domestic travel through summer last year, but surging infections in the fall and winter brought a a new wave of restrictions. Meanwhile, international travel has been all but impossible, with many countries shutting out foreigners and imposing strict quarantine rules upon arrival. Despite all this, investors have been optimistic about prospects for recovery in the industry, pushing travel stocks well above their pre-pandemic levels as they bet on a post-Covid world.

Booking reported an adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $195 million, while analysts were expecting a loss of $161.3 million. The adjusted loss per share was $5.26, analysts expected a loss of $5.97.

Booking shares were little changed in extended trading after closing at $2,337.92. They have gained 5.4% this year.

