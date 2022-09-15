(Bloomberg) --

Turkish bank stocks headed for their steepest three-day drop on record as recent huge gains began unwinding in a hurry.

After surging 150% in about two months, the Borsa Istanbul Banks Index has fallen 24% since Monday’s close, erasing 94 billion liras ($5.1 billion) in market value. It fell about 10% on Thursday.

The rout was triggered by Tuesday’s hotter-than-expected US inflation data and quickly spiraled as some institutions faced margin calls.

“Concerns that a steep rally could quickly turn into a very steep selloff, coupled with calls on margins intensified the pace of declines, turning them into panic selling,” said Tuna Cetinkaya, assistant general manager at Info Yatirim in Istanbul.

Turkish bank stocks have been buoyed this year by factors including strong earnings expectations. Policy makers have slashed interest rates -- triggering gains in banks’ government bond holdings -- despite 80% inflation.

Yet the magnitude of the rally “has made it very difficult for strategists to explain such move with fundamental analysis,” according to Cetinkaya. Prior to this week’s rout, the country’s lenders were trading with the highest estimated multiple of price-to-book value in five years.

“That trend, which was exacerbated by moves in futures and leveraged markets, ended once the selloff started,” Cetinkaya said.

