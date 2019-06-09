(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department met Friday with the founder of Boost Mobile to discuss his views on setting up a new wireless competitor that would resolve the U.S.’s concerns about T-Mobile US Inc.’s proposed acquisition of Sprint Corp.

Peter Adderton, who is interested in bidding for Boost, which is now owned by Sprint, said in an interview that he outlined steps the department’s antitrust division needs to take to ensure Boost can be a real competitor in the market.

To contact the reporters on this story: David McLaughlin in Washington at dmclaughlin9@bloomberg.net;Nabila Ahmed in New York at nahmed54@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sara Forden at sforden@bloomberg.net, ;Liana Baker at lbaker75@bloomberg.net, Linus Chua

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.