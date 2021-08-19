(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has pushed back by one week a meeting by a group of outside advisers who were set to review Covid booster shots as debate swells about the need for a third dose.

The Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, originally scheduled to meet and possibly make a recommendation about the need for boosters on Aug. 24, is now set to convene the following week. The delay was posted on the CDC website and confirmed by multiple committee members. The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it plans to allow most fully vaccinated adults to get a third shot of vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. eight months after their second dose.

The plan is surrounded by controversy as the medical community remains divided about whether the data support a need for boosters and the World Health Organization has called for richer countries to hold off on distributing third doses until less-vaccinated countries catch up. The Biden administration still needs the CDC’s recommendation and approval from the Food and Drug Administration to proceed with the plan.

“The data are coming in rapidly, and we want to make sure we follow our process for review and to ensure we can have a robust deliberation at the next open meeting,” Grace Lee, chair of the committee, wrote in an email. She said she expects that meeting to happen “soon.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.