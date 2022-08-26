(Bloomberg) -- A Covid-19 vaccine booster shot protects people from becoming severely ill or dying and its efficacy lasts for six months, according a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, underscoring the importance of additional jabs as the world moves to coexist with the virus.

The mRNA booster vaccines -- made by drugmakers Pfizer Inc. and BionTech SE, or Moderna Inc. -- were most effective in cutting the rate of people with severe Covid, scoring an estimated 87%, and there was no evidence of their effect waning within six months, the study found. Inactivated booster vaccines by Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Sinopharm Group Co. also cut the chance of severe illness by about 70%. Severe Covid was defined in the research as requiring oxygen supplementation, intensive care or death.

The study suggests that a fourth mRNA vaccine isn’t required in the six-month period after a booster dose has been administered, the authors wrote. Longer follow-up data are required to determine if severe Covid protection wanes beyond six months, they said.

Most countries around the world are now living with Covid after encouraging or mandating booster shots to strengthen protection against new variants. There have been more breakthrough infections as the virus has evolved and managed to sidestep some immunity, though typically they are mild.

Generally, governments have recommended a booster shot for adults and occasionally children. Most say a second booster shot is a good idea for vulnerable sectors of the population like the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Companies including Pfizer, Moderna and Sinovac have started developing new shots that target the omicron variant. The UK cleared Moderna’s bivalent mRNA booster earlier this month, making it the first nation to approve an inoculation targeting the variant. In the US, the Food and Drug Administration in June recommended the inclusion of an omicron-specific element to existing Covid shots.

The study was led by researchers at Singapore’s National Center for Infectious Diseases and the National University of Singapore. It canvassed 2.4 million Singaporean residents aged 30 years and above vaccinated with at least two doses.

