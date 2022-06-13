(Bloomberg) -- A booster Covid-19 shot brings about a dramatic reduction in the rate of severe illness and death among those 60 years and above, compared to those who received only two doses, Singapore’s health minister said, citing local data from one of the world’s most inoculated places.

One in 100 elderly who did not receive a booster nine months after being vaccinated was susceptible to severe illness or death after infection. Among those with a third shot, that rate fell to just three in 1,000, Ong Ye Kung said in a speech to a Singapore community care work plan seminar on Monday.

Among the unvaccinated elderly, the rate of serious illness and death surged to 4%.

Next Covid Wave May Hit Singapore Soon, Health Minister Says: ST

The Singapore findings add to a growing body of research that suggests booster shots are essential as omicron becomes the dominant global variant and that two doses may not be enough to protect people. That’s raising the urgency for under-boostered countries like China, where only 64% of those 60 and above have received a booster. The lack of protection is one reason why the world’s second largest economy has been reluctant to abandon the zero-tolerance approach previously also practiced by Singapore.

China Warns Against Excessive Covid Curbs in Low-Risk Areas

“The booster shot is critical, especially for our seniors,” Singapore’s Ong said. The island state encouraged residents to get vaccinated, and then boosted, through a campaign that limited entry to malls, restaurants and hawker centers.

77% of Singapore’s 5.5 million population has received a booster. While the country has significantly relaxed virus curbs, it’s still pushing to get all seniors boosted, and has recommended those who are older or immuno-compromised to get a fourth vaccine dose.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.