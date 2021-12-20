Boosters snapped up in Ontario, new COVID restrictions in effect in some provinces

Adults in Ontario looking to book a COVID-19 vaccine booster may have to wait more than a week for an appointment as many health regions say bookings were snapped up this morning.

The province has expanded eligibility for booster shots to those ages 18 and older, as long as it has been at least three months since their second shot, due to rising case numbers and the threat of the Omicron variant.

Health officials in Ottawa say that within 15 minutes all spots had been reserved and they were working to add more capacity.

The province is reporting 3,784 new daily infections and no new deaths from the virus.

New capacity restrictions are also in place today for British Columbia, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

B.C. and Quebec are both capping capacity at bars and restaurants at 50 per cent, while Newfoundland and Labrador has limited bars to 50 per cent and restaurants to 75 per cent with physical distancing.

