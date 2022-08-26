Booze Is Coming to Your Doorstep as New Jersey Eases Liquor-Delivery Rule

(Bloomberg) -- New Jerseyans soon will be able to enjoy alcoholic beverages -- and even to-go cocktails from restaurants -- delivered right to their doorsteps.

So-called third-party delivery permits will allow companies such as DoorDash Inc., Instacart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.’s Flex to offer the service, according to a statement on Friday from state acting Attorney General Matt Platkin. Just as they do for food and other deliveries, the services’ contractors will use their personal vehicles.

“The demand for delivery services exploded during the Covid-19 pandemic and the third-party delivery permit expands that market in New Jersey,” Platkin said in the statement.

The permitting process will start Oct. 1, and will be limited to restaurants, bars and liquor stores. Craft breweries and distilleries can’t participate. Drinks can’t be left with customers who appear to be underage or intoxicated, and college and university drop-offs are prohibited.

