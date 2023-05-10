(Bloomberg) -- Pub chain J D Wetherspoon Plc expects record sales after Britons flocked to its bars during the recent run of bank holidays.

Like-for-like sales rose climbed by more than 9% in the 13 weeks to the end of April, according to a trading update Wednesday. Wetherspoons, as it’s widely known, posted record Easter sales last month while the first May bank holiday saw its busiest-ever Saturday.

However, pubs were quiet during last Saturday’s coronation of Charles III, which saw persistent rainfall across much of the UK.

Shares rose 6% in early trading.

Founder and chairman Tim Martin said he “expects profits in the current financial year to be towards the top of market expectations.”

Analysts at Jefferies predict Wetherspoons “will benefit from trading down, gaining market share” amid the cost-of-living crisis. It has a buy rating on the stock.

