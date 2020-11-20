Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    Nov 20, 2020

    Boralex paying $121.5M for Caisse's stake in three Quebec wind farms

    The Canadian Press

    Wind energy project

    Wind energy project near the farm of James Praskach near Vulcan, Alta., on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL -- Boralex Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy the 49 per cent stake in three Quebec wind farms it does not already own from the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec.

    The company will pay $121.5 million in cash plus up to an additional $4 million subject to certain conditions that need to be met.

    The wind farms are located in the Avignon RCM in Gaspesie and the Appalaches RCM in eastern Quebec.

    They have long-term power purchase agreements with Hydro-Quebec Distribution, expiring between 2032 and 2033.

    CDPQ's stake represents 145 MW net installed capacity and the three wind farms represent a total capacity of 296 MW.

    The deal is expected to close at the end of November, subject to standard closing conditions.

     