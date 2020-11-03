(Bloomberg) -- The border between New South Wales and Victoria, Australia’s two biggest state economies, will reopen on Nov. 23 as community transmission of the coronavirus declines.

“We need to keep moving forward as we live with Covid-19,” NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Twitter. Her state reported three new local cases of the virus on Wednesday, while Victoria, which ended a three-month lockdown in its capital Melbourne last week, reported zero new cases.

