Investors hadn’t quite finished wrapping their heads around what the escalating trade tensions with China would mean for their portfolios when President Donald Trump lobbed another bombshell into markets: the threat of tariffs on all imports from Mexico unless the nation halts the flow of immigrants crossing the border into the U.S. Bloomberg Opinion columnist Brian Chappatta joins the “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss the market’s reaction and why, despite the threat of higher prices from tariffs, investors are betting on lower interest rates. Also joining the show is Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, who describes her firm’s deep-dive research into how trade tensions will affect companies. They went through 500 conference-call transcripts over three quarters and lived to tell about it! As always, co-hosts Sarah Ponczek and Mike Regan and guests discuss the craziest things they saw in markets this week. To listen to more from this podcast click here. Mentioned in this podcast:

