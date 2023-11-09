(Bloomberg) -- Yuga Labs Inc., the creator of nonfungible token collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, said that an investigation has showed ultraviolet ray emitting lights used during its event in Hong Kong last week were the likely cause of eye and skin issues experienced by some of the attendees.

The probe was undertaken in collaboration with Jack Morton Worldwide, the company that produced the event, Bored Ape Yacht Club or BAYC said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Some visitors to the so-called ApeFest event during Nov. 3-5 in Hong Kong took to X complaining about eye problems and blaming the lighting used there. A Yuga Labs spokesperson had said earlier this week that the company was in touch with the 15 people facing such issues. Yuga Labs is behind both the Bored Ape and CryptoPunks NFT collections. The NFT market as a whole has crashed from its pandemic-era peak.

“We acknowledge that members of the community and general public have suggested a similar conclusion and we appreciate the patience of the community as we gathered evidence to support this determination,” BAYC said in the post.

