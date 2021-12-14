Bored Ape NFT Sells for $3,000 Instead of $300,000 By Mistake

(Bloomberg) -- A fat-finger error led an online trader to sell his non-fungible token for one hundredth of its $300,000 actual price, according to CNET.

A trader named Max, with the user name maxnaut, listed his NFT -- part of a limited The Bored Ape Yacht Club collection of 10,000 pieces -- for 0.75 ether (approximately $3,000), instead of 75 ether, CNET reported. It was automatically snapped up before he could correct the mistake.

“I instantly saw the error as my finger clicked the mouse but a bot sent a transaction with over 8 ether of gas fees so it was instantly sniped before I could click cancel,” CNET quoted him as saying. “Just like that, $250,000 was gone.”

The Bored Ape NFTs are an exclusive club that includes celebrities such as Jimmy Fallon and Steph Curry. The tokens, initially sold for 0.08 ether, now change hands for hundreds of thousand of dollars.

The NFT Max sold is now listed for 85 ether ($320,000).

