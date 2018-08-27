Boring Cars Are Out, Boring Mutual Funds Are In

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Your summer-is-ending (sigh), back-to-work, Monday-morning train reads:

America Has Fallen Out of Love With the Sedan (Wall Street Journal)

Hedge Funds in Pain Watch Record S&P 500 Rally They’ve Missed (Bloomberg)

The Best Mutual Funds for Investors: Cheap and Boring (Barron’s)

10 Things You May Not Know About the Great Depression (Wealth of Common Sense)

Bull Market: Who gets credit for the record run in stocks? (USAToday)

Is It Time to Sell Your NFL Team? (Wall Street Journal)

Electric Cars Exceed 1 Million in Europe as Sales Soar by More Than 40% (The Guardian)

The Prosecutors Who Have Declared War on the President (Bloomberg)

The Audacity of Dopes: Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen’s crimes are notable for both blatancy and lack of sophistication (New York Times)

From ‘Children of Men’ to ‘Spirited Away’: Here are the 23 best movies of the 2000s (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with venture capitalist and economist William Janeway, co-founder of BEA Systems and author of “Doing Capitalism in the Innovation Economy: Reconfiguring the Three-Player Game Between Markets, Speculators and the State.”

Extended Expansion Sends Stocks to Record Highs Again

Source: Dr. Ed’s Blog

