(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson abandoned a bid to delay a vote on whether Parliament should investigate his past comments on “partygate,” as opposition lawmakers accused him of lying over rule-breaking during the pandemic.

The U.K. prime minister, who is in India pushing for a trade deal, is missing the debate which started shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the House of Commons. Opening the debate, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer pushed for Johnson to be referred to a parliamentary committee over whether he misled the chamber -- which is typically regarded as a resignation offense.

The government had tabled a counter proposal that would have seen any decision on a parliamentary probe put back until after a police inquiry and internal report into allegations that gatherings in Downing Street and other buildings breached the government’s own pandemic laws.

But the government suddenly withdrew its proposal, and allowed Conservative Members of Parliament to vote how they wish on Labour’s proposal. A person familiar with the matter said ministers had realized that the issue couldn’t keep getting pushed back, while another said Tories were worried about a repeat of an ethics row last year that hurt the party.

The fact that the parliamentary committee that would investigate Johnson has a Tory majority also limits the risk for the prime minister.

Johnson Fined

Johnson has already been fined by police over a birthday event in 2020 during the pandemic, when lockdown rules saw people unable to visit dying relatives in hospitals. He could face more penalties for other events.

On Thursday, MPs are debating whether Johnson misled them over his account of events. Johnson and his officials have repeatedly said his statements reflected his understanding of events at the time.

By convention, a minister would resign for knowingly lying to Parliament. Johnson has repeatedly said he is not stepping down.

“This is about honesty, integrity and telling the truth in this place. It is an important principle and it’s one we all share,” opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said in the House of Commons as he opened the debate. “It is a principle that is under attack, because the prime minister has been accused of repeatedly, deliberately and routinely misleading this house over parties held at Downing Street during lockdown. Now that’s a serious allegation, because if it’s true, it amounts to contempt of Parliament.”

Starmer said “we already know he has a case to answer,” contrasting Johnson’s assertion that no pandemic rules were broken, with the more than 50 fines already issued by police to government officials for breaches of the regulations.

Tory Calculus

Johnson’s huge working majority of 75 in Parliament should have meant the government passed its amendment without much drama. But the fact that many Tory MPs are likely to already be in their constituencies and will miss the vote will have played into the government’s thinking.

It’s also the case that some Tories would be uncomfortable being seen to have put off an inquiry, after Johnson’s own botched attempt to help a Conservative MP evade an ethics probe backfired last year.

Many Conservatives remain unhappy with the prime minister over a series of gaffes and missteps, and how the row over Downing Street parties has damaged their standing with voters. Johnson appeared on the brink of being ousted just weeks ago.

But the political calculus is also shifting as Johnson’s critics consider who will give them the best chance of retaining their jobs at the next election. Russia’s war in Ukraine and the slumping popularity of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak have influenced their thinking.

Both Tories and Labour are starting to assume that the prime minister will be running for a second term as they prepare for a vote due in two years’ time.

On the plane to India, Johnson was pressed by reporters over what the British media has dubbed “partygate.” He sought to brush off the questions by suggesting voters had other priorities.

“Politics has taught me one thing which is you’re better off talking and focusing on the things that matter, the things that make a real difference to the electorate and not about politicians themselves.” Johnson said. Asked whether he would fight the next general election, he replied, “Of course.”

