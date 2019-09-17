(Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers need to be recalled to keep a “close eye” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit negotiations with the European Union, according to an attorney leading the challenge at Britain’s top court to the prime minister’s suspension of Parliament.

No prime minister has abused his powers by proroguing Parliament in the way Johnson has for at least the last 50 years, said David Pannick, a lawyer for anti-Brexit businesswoman Gina Miller. The Supreme Court started hearing the three-day appeal of the high-stakes issues Tuesday that have divided the courts and the country.

“Parliament may want to keep a close eye on the negotiations, if any, with member states,” Pannick said. “Parliament may wish to keep a close eye on planning for a no-deal Brexit. Parliament may wish urgently to legislate, it may wish to impose further obligations on the prime minister in the lead up to the EU council meeting.”

At the center of the appeal is whether the decision to suspend Parliament in the countdown to an Oct. 31 Brexit deadline is even a matter for the courts. Senior judges in Edinburgh decided it is, agreeing with a group of lawmakers that the prorogation’s purpose was to stymie Parliament and was thus unlawful. That’s a completely different conclusion to their counterparts in London.

It’s a landmark hearing that not only threatens to undermine Johnson’s position as prime minister, but could also curtail the British executive’s longstanding power over when the legislature sits. Johnson could be forced to recall Parliament, giving opponents of a no-deal Brexit more room to try to thwart his “do or die” promise to leave the European Union with or without a divorce agreement on Oct. 31.

Supreme Court President Brenda Hale opened the proceedings by attempting to put some distance between the legal issues and the country’s deadlocked Parliament by reminding the room that the role of the judges is non-political and concerned solely with bringing sense to complex points of law.

“This is a serious and difficult question of law -- amply demonstrated by the fact that three senior judges in Scotland have reached a different conclusion to three senior judges in England,” she said. “The determination of this question will not determine when and how the United Kingdom will leave the European Union,” she continued.

The stakes are high, as the process that started with an in-out referendum in June 2016 comes closer to the Halloween deadline set by Johnson. More than 4 million people were watching the live-stream of the proceedings in the morning, a record for a European court case, and that didn’t include those watching the live coverage from the BBC and other news channels.

Johnson suspended Parliament earlier this month, which opponents say is an effort to block review by lawmakers of a process that has already led to the departure of two other Conservative prime ministers. His adversaries went to court in London, Edinburgh and Belfast to try to prevent the prorogation of the legislature.

Both the English and Scottish claimants are seeking a declaration that Johnson’s advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament was unlawful because he hid the true reasons.

“In the present case, the Prime Minister’s action in proroguing has had the intent and effect, in fact, of preventing Parliament from holding the government politically to account when the government is taking decisions that will have constitutional and irreversible impacts,” lawyers representing Scottish lawmaker Joanna Cherry said in court documents.

Johnson’s attorneys argue that he was well within his powers to advise the Queen on suspending Parliament and that the judges had no right to rule on the issue.

The suspension “is intrinsically one of high policy and politics, not law,” said the government lawyers, who will present oral arguments later in the case. “The advice was compatible with the principle of Parliamentary sovereignty.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Jonathan Browning in London at jbrowning9@bloomberg.net;Jeremy Hodges in London at jhodges17@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Christopher Elser

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.