(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s government failed to release security advice relating to his appointment of Russian tycoon and newspaper-owner Evgeny Lebedev to the upper chamber of Parliament, sparking fierce criticism from his political opponents.

The House of Commons approved a motion from the main opposition Labour Party in March to force the government to publish documents concerning the appointment to the House of Lords in 2020 of Lebedev -- the son of a former Moscow spy. But while a limited set of documents was published on Thursday, they were heavily redacted and included no information on any advice received from the intelligence services.

“This looks like a cover-up and smells like a cover-up because it is a cover-up,” Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the main opposition Labour party, said in an emailed statement.

Labour pushed the issue after the Sunday Times reported that Johnson had overruled advice from Britain’s security services that Lebedev was a potential security risk. The premier subsequently met Lebedev and sought further assurances from the security agencies, who provided enough further context to satisfy him, the paper said. Johnson later denied the report.

Johnson Denies Overruling Security Advice to Make Lebedev a Lord

The documents released on Thursday by the government included a blank consent form that Lebedev was required by Parliament to fill in, and a letter congratulating him on his appointment and explaining how he would be introduced in the Lords.

In a written statement, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Ellis said the government had separately responded to Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee, which has oversight of the UK’s security agencies MI5, MI6 and GCHQ.

Hiding From Scrutiny

The government “remains committed to openness and transparency,” Ellis said, adding that it also “has a responsibility to consider whether it is in the public interest to place information into the public domain.”

Ellis said the disclosure of the documents “reflects the need to protect national security, to maintain integrity in the system for the awarding of honors and dignities by the Crown, the vetting of nominees for probity and the data protection rights of individuals.”

But Rayner said the government “has not provided a single piece of information,” and therefore has failed to comply with a direct instruction from Parliament.

“The government is once again seeking to hide in the shadows from the sunlight of scrutiny,” Rayner said, adding that Labour will “take steps to rectify this contempt of Parliament.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.