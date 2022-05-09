(Bloomberg) --

Boris Johnson plans to reset his U.K. premiership with a new legislative agenda after a damaging set of local elections, seeking to capitalize on a police investigation into whether his main political opponent broke the law during the pandemic lockdown.

The government will set out its plans for the new parliamentary session in the Queen’s Speech on Tuesday with allegations against the opposition leader Keir Starmer offering the prime minister some respite after months of criticism of his own conduct during the Covid lockdowns.

The Tories accused Labour Party leader Starmer of hypocrisy after he denied breaking coronavirus lockdown laws by having a beer and curry at a campaign event. The Mail on Sunday reported that the takeaway in Durham had been planned as part of his itinerary for the day of campaigning in April 2021, and that no further work was scheduled after the dinner, challenging Starmer’s account of the episode.

Labour’s Curry Questions Take Partygate Heat Off U.K.’s Johnson

Starmer has said the meal was consumed between work events, meaning it was within the rules. Because he had earlier called on Johnson to quit when police were investigating parties in Downing Street during the lockdowns, Starmer’s own position is now in danger.

Labour’s Lisa Nandy defended her leader on Sunday, telling Sky News, “I’m absolutely confident that he hasn’t broken the law.” Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions, “is Mr Rules, he does not break the rules” she said, accusing the Conservatives of an “absolutely desperate attempt to sling mud.”

Frustration

The latest episode in a long-running saga that has gripped the nation for months represents a potentially significant setback for the Labour Party, which has struggled to land a knockout punch on Johnson’s premiership.

While the Tories lost around 500 local councillors in last week’s local polls and ceded control of high-profile authorities in London, Starmer’s party failed to regain support in the so-called Red Wall of historically Labour seats in northern England that delivered Johnson his landslide victory at the last set of national elections. That appears to have quietened talk of an imminent coup by Tory MPs although many are still frustrated with their leader’s performance.

Some Tories including government minister Kit Malthouse have reportedly renewed calls for the government to cut taxes in the wake of the election results as voters suffer rising food and energy prices, and as the third party Liberal Democrats made in-roads into traditional Tory areas in the south of England.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who holds a majority of only 2,743, told Sky News on Sunday he faces a “tough fight’” to hold on to his own London suburban seat of Esher and Walton at the next election, expected early 2024.

Home Ownership

As the Conservatives analyzed their local election drubbing, Leveling-Up Secretary Michael Gove, who is responsible for closing the gap between London and the rest of the country, suggested that a decline in home ownership may have contributed to the party’s troubles in the capital, where flagship authorities in Wandsworth and Westminster fell to Labour after decades of Tory control.

“There are other factors,” he told the Sunday Telegraph. “But I think that for young people in London, there is a responsibility on the incumbent government to address some of the factors that have made it more difficult for them to own their own home.”

Johnson Rides Out Anger at ‘Partygate’ as Tories Hold Steady

Johnson hopes to use the new session of Parliament to re-invigorate his premiership, promising seven bills to slash red tape and “unnecessary barriers inherited from the European Union.”

“We’re going to be talking about reforming the agricultural sector, innovation to create cheaper, healthier food,” Raab said Sunday. “We’re going to be talking about areas where Britain has a real comparative advantage -- tech, financial services.”

There will also be a focus on the government’s so-called leveling up agenda -- bringing deprived areas in the country on to a par with richer areas. That includes plans to revive England’s high streets by giving councils powers to take control of buildings for the benefit of their communities.

Ministers will also improve the powers of education watchdogs and reform the funding system in a new Schools Bill to be announced during the Queen’s speech on Tuesday, when the monarch officially opens the new Parliamentary session.

A projected vote share by academics Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher for the Sunday Times newspaper put Labour on 35% after the elections, with the Tories on 33% and the Liberal Democrats on 17%. According to the Electoral Calculus website, based on prospective new boundaries that would leave the Conservatives still the largest party at a general election, but 15 seats short of a majority.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.