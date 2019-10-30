Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn Trade Blows as They Gear Up for U.K. Election

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson and his arch rival Jeremy Corbyn traded attack lines in their first face to face clash of the U.K.’s general election campaign.

Offering a taste of the Conservative Party likely message to voters, Johnson accused the opposition Labour leader of plotting to ruin what should be a “glorious” year in 2020 with another referendum on Brexit.

“It is time to differentiate between the politics of protest and the politics of leadership,” Johnson said, in what’s likely to be the final session of prime minister’s question time in parliament before the Dec. 12 poll. He said Corbyn would deliver an “economic catastrophe” for Britain. “The time for protest is over.”

Corbyn hit back, attacking the premier’s record on the country’s beloved National Health Service, accusing him of cutting funds and planning to privatize the institution by offering it up it in a future trade deal with the U.S.

“This government is preparing to sell out our NHS,” Corbyn said. “Our health service is in more danger than in any other time in its glorious history because of his government, his attitude and the trade deals he wants to strike.”

