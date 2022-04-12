(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he’s already paid a fine for breaching the coronavirus lockdown rules his own government passed, just hours after disclosing the police were penalizing him.

In a pooled broadcast interview on Tuesday, Johnson apologized for the “mistake” he made, and said it didn’t occur to him that the gathering in question -- on his birthday in June 2020 -- was a breach of the rules.

The remarks come just hours after Johnson’s office revealed that Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak had also been told by London’s Metropolitan Police that he would be fined.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.