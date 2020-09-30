(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s government avoided a rebellion over his government’s emergency coronavirus powers, reaching a deal with rebels in his Conservative Party over giving Parliament more power to scrutinize laws, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The prime minister had been warned that more than 100 of his own members of Parliament were preparing to vote against the government on Wednesday if he failed to compromise. The government had argued that it must be able to act quickly and implement new rules where necessary to contain the virus.

The two people, who asked not to be named, did not give details of the agreement with the government. Health Secretary Matt Hancock will lay out details of the deal later, the people said.

Tory lawmakers had backed an amendment by influential Conservative MP Graham Brady demanding that regulations were only introduced if parliament was given the opportunity to debate and vote on them first.

Though Speaker Lindsay Hoyle did not select the amendment for a vote, Johnson still faced a problem because the House of Commons is due to vote on renewing the original coronavirus legislation later Wednesday.

