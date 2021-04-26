(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reeling from incendiary allegations about his conduct during the pandemic, fueling a row over claims of government sleaze and cronyism 10 days before crucial elections.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that Johnson said he would rather see “bodies pile high in their thousands” than order a third lockdown, a claim the premier’s spokesman called “just another lie.”

On Monday, the government’s most senior civil servant, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, will be questioned over the raft of allegations against Johnson’s administration at a parliamentary inquiry. A minister will also be called to the House of Commons to answer questions on sleaze.

Key Developments:

Johnson’s office briefs reporters at 12:30 p.m.

Top civil servant Simon Case gives evidence to Parliamentary committee at 2:15 p.m.

Minister called to answer questions on sleaze in House of Commons, at about 3:30 p.m.

Minister Defends Johnson Over Refurbishment (Earlier)

Boris Johnson’s Cabinet colleague, Ben Wallace, was sent on the government’s media round on Monday, and was forced to deny the premier is “sleazy.” Allegations made by Johnson’s former aide, Dominic Cummings, include the accusation the prime minister was planning on getting Conservative Party donors to pay for redecorations to his official residence.“Do I think the Prime Minister is sleazy? No, I don’t,” Wallace, the defense secretary, told BBC radio, adding that Johnson has paid for the refurbishments out of his own pocket.

The opposition Labour Party is seeking to ramp up pressure on Johnson. “The critical question is, what was the original arrangement and why was it so complicated?” leader Keir Starmer said in a pooled interview. “These allegations do undermine trust in the government.”

Johnson Battles to Contain Sleaze Row Engulfing U.K. Government

