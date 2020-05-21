LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Tech Entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri poses for photographs in Battersea Park on November 19, 2019 in London, England. The American businesswoman received a £100,000 government grant for her business, Hacker House. She is now at the centre of a conflict of interest controversy after it was revealed she had a close personal friendship with current Prime Minister Boris Johnson whilst he held the office of Mayor of London. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
, Photographer: Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe
(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson won’t face a criminal probe into his relationship with an American entrepreneur, Jennifer Arcuri, while he was mayor of London.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct brought its eight-month review of the matter to a conclusion Thursday.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.