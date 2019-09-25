A defiant Boris Johnson refused to resign or even apologize after he was dragged back to Parliament to explain why he broke the law and tried to suspend the U.K. legislature in the run-up to Brexit.

Instead, the prime minister came out fighting harder than ever. He challenged his political opponents to trigger an election as soon as they like, and declared that the Supreme Court judges who overturned his decision to suspend Parliament were simply “wrong.”

“This Parliament must either stand aside and let this government get Brexit done or bring a vote of confidence and finally face a day of reckoning with the voters,” Johnson told a noisy House of Commons on Wednesday.

In the theatrical atmosphere inside the chamber, the premier’s belligerent approach seemed to bolster his own position as head of the ruling Conservative Party. Tory members burst into applause when he finished his performance. But the impact on Britain’s tortured three-year divorce from the European Union is less clear.

As things stand, Brexit remains deadlocked in London. Without a majority in Parliament, Johnson cannot get a deal through a vote, or win authorization for leaving the EU without a deal, or trigger the early election he wants.

Britain is due to leave the bloc of 28 countries on Oct. 31, and Johnson has vowed to complete the split on time, even if that means doing so without an agreement to soften the impact.

Most members of Parliament disagree with this approach and have passed a law aimed at stopping the premier forcing the U.K. out of the bloc without a deal. But Johnson insists he will go ahead anyway and expects to fight for his strategy in court yet again next month.

In a highly contentious decision, Johnson told Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament for five weeks earlier this month. His critics argued this was an attempt to thwart them in their efforts to restrain him.

But in a crushing defeat for Johnson, the Supreme Court in London ruled Tuesday that this suspension of the legislature was not lawful and amounted to a severe blow to Britain’s democracy. The judges ordered that members of Parliament return to work immediately.

On Wednesday, as MPs regrouped in Westminster to plot their tactics again, Johnson refused to give an inch of ground.

“I think the court was wrong to pronounce on what is essentially a political question at a time of great national controversy,” Johnson said.