(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson acknowledged he has political enemies in his Conservative Party after more than 40% of his MPs voted against him in a confidence vote this week.

The UK Prime Minister was met with loud cheers in the House of Commons on Wednesday at his first question-and-answer session in Parliament since the vote, as he seeks to move on and reunite his party.

#PMQs since winning a bruising confidence vote https://t.co/GDin2UsLl3 pic.twitter.com/vmp7bFVSA6

— Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) June 8, 2022

“In a long political career so far I have of course picked up political opponents all over the place,” Johnson said. “And that is because this government has done some very big and very remarkable things that they did not necessarily approve of.”

