(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s UK premiership is already set to end in September after he was defenestrated by his Conservative MPs. Now he faces the prospect of not even being able to sit with them in the House of Commons.

A parliamentary panel is looking at whether Johnson lied to lawmakers over the illegal parties held in Downing Street during the pandemic, for which he received a police fine. Speaker Lindsay Hoyle confirmed Thursday that if he is found guilty and suspended for 10 Parliament sitting days or 14 calendar days, voters in Johnson’s district would get to decide if they still want him as an MP.

‘Humbled’ Johnson Slammed by Probe Laying Out Partygate Scandal

Johnson has repeatedly signaled that his political career isn’t over, including in his sign-off remark at his last session of Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons on Wednesday: “hasta la vista, baby.” The line from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in the 1991 “Terminator 2” movie was a clear reference to another famous catchphrase in the franchise: “I’ll be back.”

Whether Johnson plans to be a thorn in the side of the new PM, bid for a Cabinet role or become a quiet backbencher, Hoyle’s intervention suggest the matter could be taken out of his hands.

Much depends on whether he is suspended and for how long. If the conditions are met for a so-called recall petition, a special election for Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat in northwest London would be triggered if 10% of its registered voters demand one.

Johnson would also be allowed to try to win back the seat, which he held with 53% of the votes in 2019, in the ensuing by-election.

Still, it’s all hypothetical until the committee publishes its findings, which could be in October. Prominent Labour Party MP Harriet Harman is leading the panel composed of four Tory lawmakers and three opposition MPs.

Fined in Office

The “partygate” scandal, which saw Johnson become the first sitting prime minister to be fined for breaking the law in office, was instrumental in his downfall -- though it took the resignation of dozens of members of his government over a separate scandal to finally force the issue.

Boris Johnson Quits After Months of Scandals Hammer UK Tories

After his resignation, the probe by Parliament’s Committee of Privileges is unlikely to have quite the same blockbuster potential as if Johnson had still been in office, but it could still have a major say over what he does next.

On Thursday, the panel published a report setting out the terms and procedures of its probe, including:

Oral evidence, to be taken in public in the fall, will be under oath, and written evidence will be accompanied by a “statement of truth”

Witnesses giving oral evidence will be allowed to have legal representatives alongside them

All witness responses will be shared with Johnson to give him the opportunity to respond and challenge them if needed

Anonymous whistle-blowers will be protected -- though the panel will ensure Johnson is aware of the content of their disclosures

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.