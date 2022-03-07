(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied he overruled advice from Britain’s security agencies when he appointed Russian tycoon and newspaper-owner Evgeny Lebedev to the upper chamber of Parliament, the House of Lords.

In March 2020 the House of Lords Appointments Commission -- which scrutinizes nominations -- initially asked Johnson’s office to reconsider after hearing evidence from Britain’s security services that Lebedev, the son of a former Moscow spy, was deemed a potential security risk, according to the Sunday Times. On March 19, 2020 Johnson met Lebedev and subsequently sought further assurances from the security agencies, who provided enough further context to satisfy him, the paper reported.

Johnson told reporters in London on Monday it would “obviously be extraordinary” if the security services had deemed Lebedev to be a risk and the prime minister had intervened to ensure the appointment was granted, “but that’s not the case.”

Lebedev, who owns London’s Evening Standard and The Independent newspapers, didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment sent to his office. He told the Sunday Times that “all” of the allegations in its report were incorrect and the questions did not “merit an answer.”

The issue highlights two controversial issues in British public life: whether appointments to the Lords are granted as rewards to favored individuals or to genuinely contribute to national life, and the amount of money Russians have donated to Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party. The Tories argue all donations are legal as they come from British citizens.

Several high-profile Russians have taken British citizenship and have made donations to the Conservative Party. None so far are on the U.K.’s sanctions list, according to a Bloomberg analysis of Electoral Commission data.

They include Alexander Temerko, a former Yukos Oil Co. executive who, along with his associated companies, has donated at least 1.1 million pounds ($1.4 million) to the Tories. Meanwhile Lubov Chernukhin, who is married to Vladimir Chernukhin, a former deputy finance minister under Vladimir Putin, has donated more than 2 million pounds in the last decade.

