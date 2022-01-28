(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s government reiterated a commitment to a 12 billion-pound ($16 billion) tax rise in April amid widespread speculation that the premier is preparing to ditch or delay the move to ease the rising cost of living for ordinary Britons.

“We are committed to bringing forward the levy in April,” Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, told reporters on Friday. Asked if the tax hike would go ahead as planned, “no ifs, no buts,” he replied: “Yup.”

The clear commitment by Johnson’s office to the rise in national insurance -- designed to fund health and social care -- comes after the premier himself repeatedly refused to explicitly back the April timing of the measure in pooled TV interviews on Monday and Thursday.

That’s raised speculation in the U.K. media that he’s preparing to scrap the plan amid increasing pressure from rank-and-file lawmakers in his own Conservative Party to do so ahead of a predicted squeeze on living costs in April, when a cap on domestic energy bills is also set to jump by about 50%.

Johnson Appears Reluctant to Commit to April U.K. Tax Rise

Facing a police investigation over alleged rule-breaking parties in Downing Street during the pandemic, Johnson is battling for his political survival and has been trying to shore up support among his MPs.

The prime minister used up political capital to push the tax hike through a parliamentary vote in September, breaking a Conservative electoral promise not to raise any of the main rates of tax. Amid increasing discontent on the Tory backbenches over the so-called “partygate” revelations, a reversal of the policy could help Johnson secure his position.

Debt

Adding fuel to speculation about a possible delay to the measure, government borrowing has undershot forecasts this year by 13 billion pounds, a windfall Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak could use to respond to the cost of living squeeze. Even so, borrowing this fiscal year is on track to be the second highest on record.

“It’s important we shouldn’t burden any future generations with higher debt,” Davies said. “The chancellor will continue to be responsible with public finances.”

Davies said higher inflation and rising interest rates are a constant concern for the chancellor, implying a reticence to borrow further to fund the NHS spending requirement.

Tim Pitt, a partner at Flint Global and a former adviser to past chancellors Sajid Javid and Philip Hammond, said delaying the tax hike would mean more borrowing in 2023 when debt would be at its highest in 50 years and would damage the Tories’ reputation for being trusted on public finances.

“U-turning smacks of weakness,” Pitt said on Twitter. “Bye-bye pre-election war chest.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.