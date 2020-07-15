(Bloomberg) -- A Conservative lawmaker was ejected from the party after winning the chairmanship of an influential committee in defiance of 10 Downing Street, a blow to the authority of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Julian Lewis, a Tory MP for 23 years who was elected to lead the U.K.’s Intelligence and Security Committee with the help of opposition lawmakers, had the whip removed Wednesday evening, according to a person familiar with the matter. Lewis had beaten fellow Conservative Chris Grayling to the post, who was widely seen as Johnson’s preferred candidate for the role.

Lewis’s removal is the latest example of Johnson showing little tolerance for disloyalty among his ranks, following a sweeping re-shuffle of his cabinet this year that removed rivals and those who’d expressed dissenting views on key issues such as Brexit. Lewis’s committee, which scrutinizes the work of the U.K.’s intelligence and security services, is due to publish a highly-awaited report on alleged Russian interference in British democracy.

Though Johnson’s decision means he has one fewer backbencher supporting him in Parliament, the Conservatives still have a commanding majority in the House of Commons. But the episode is embarrassing for Johnson, and a fresh political setback.

Lewis is a former chair of the U.K.’s Defence Select Committee and an expert on the military. He is also a vocal supporter of Brexit.

“They hate people who are independently minded and follow the evidence,” Labour lawmaker Peter Kyle said on ITV’s “Peston,” reacting to the decision by Johnson to remove Lewis. “That’s why they’re so upset.”

