Boris Johnson is facing a backlash from local leaders and Conservative politicians in northern England as he prepares to unveil plans to scrap part of the high-speed HS2 rail project, which critics warn will undermine his “leveling up” agenda.

Speculation is growing in Westminster that ministers will axe the eastern leg of HS2 between Leeds, Yorkshire, and the East Midlands, and downgrade plans for a separate new line between northern cities. A co-ordinated campaign from regional newspapers on Tuesday warned the prime minister bluntly: “Deliver what you promised.”

The row is potentially highly toxic for Johnson as he seeks to show new voters in so-called red wall seats -- those former Labour heartlands that switched to the Tories in the 2019 general election -- that he’s serious about delivering prosperity to all regions of the U.K.

So far ministers have declined to comment on the detail of the “integrated rail plan” before it’s published on Thursday. But Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak sought to play down fears on Tuesday, telling broadcasters: “I can tell you it will transform connections in the Midlands and the North and it comes on top of the budget where we announced record investment in local transport.”

Britain is expected to pull the plug on the eastern leg of HS2 after the estimated cost of Europe’s biggest infrastructure project spiraled beyond 100 billion pounds ($137 billion). The decision will be seen as a victory for Sunak as he seeks to curb public spending after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton in North Yorkshire, told the i newspaper: “If we lose key elements alongside losing the final phase of HS2 we are missing the point here, we are not willing to put our money where our mouth is.”

The move would see the completion only of Phase 1 of the planned HS2 network, between London Euston station and Birmingham in central England, Phase 2a, taking it onward to the junction station of Crewe, and the western leg of Phase 2b terminating in the northern metropolis of Manchester.

Some reports suggest the eastern route will still get new tracks north of Birmingham and south of Leeds, but without a high-speed connection between the two.

The level of funding for the Northern Powerhouse Rail program will also be watched closely. Previously dubbed HS3, the project aims to speed connections between northern cities, from Liverpool in the west to Hull in the east via Manchester and Leeds.

The government hasn’t denied reports that it will upgrade most of the existing route rather than build an entirely new link (https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-to-water-down-promise-on-northern-powerhouse-rail-line-in-key-plan-this-week-1300248), as originally envisaged. But sweeteners may be on offer, including a tram system for Leeds.

The Northern Powerhouse Partnership, representing business leaders in northern England, said scrapping the eastern leg of HS2 would be a mistake and undermine Johnson’s pledge to “level up” the country.

“Without the benefits to areas such as Yorkshire and the North East, HS2’s status as a project to drive the whole of the U.K. is undermined considerably,” NPP director Henri Murison told the BBC.

The main opposition Labour party seized on the reports. Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said in a statement that ministers were attempting to “quietly back out of promises made on the vital major infrastructure projects those communities need so badly.”

But others defended the move. Howard Wheeldon, a transport consultant at Wheeldon Strategic Advisory, said HS2 would be a white elephant, with “not a jot of properly founded evidence that supports the likelihood of substantial economic benefits.”

Johnson told a press conference on Monday the rail plan would be “absolutely fantastic for the north, northeast, northwest, Midlands”, while his spokesman told reporters the government was committed to “transforming rail journeys across the Midlands and the north with shorter journey times.”

