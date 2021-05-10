(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being investigated by the U.K. Parliament’s standards regulator amid claims he may have broken the rules on declaring a luxury holiday to the Caribbean.

The premier and his partner traveled to the island of Mustique over the New Year in 2020 and questions have been raised in the British media over whether he properly registered payments toward the trip.

Now Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, has confirmed she’s formally investigating whether Johnson broke the rules last year on registering foreign visits.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.