Boris Johnson is facing another rebellion from within his ruling Conservative Party over proposed changes to social care funding that could mean the U.K.’s poorest are forced to sell their homes to pay for support.

Members of Parliament are due to vote Monday on the government’s flagship health and social care bill, which it billed as a fix for the country’s “broken” system and to ensure fewer elderly people have to sell their own assets to receive care. It will be funded by a 12-billion pound ($16 billion) tax hike.

But critics say a tweak to how support is calculated, announced with little fanfare last week, has undermined the benefit of the plan especially for poorer people. Critically for Johnson, some Tory MPs in key northern and Midlands districts have realized their constituents may be among the hardest hit.

Christian Wakeford, who represents Bury South, which swung to Johnson’s Tories from Labour in 2019, told Times Radio on Sunday it “shouldn’t be taken for granted” that MPs in seats like his would vote with the government.

Former Cabinet minister Robert Buckland also said Johnson should think again.

Though Johnson is unlikely to lose the vote, it’s another sign that his Conservatives are becoming harder to control. Many are still angry about his handling of an ethics dispute involving a former Tory minister, while his scaled-back railway program for northern England announced last week affects some of the areas that will now be hit by the social care change.

The row centers on the lifetime cap announced in September that guaranteed pensioners would never have to pay more than 86,000 pounds in care costs.

It had been thought that costs paid by local government to poorer households would count toward the cap, but a policy paper published last week revealed it would not. That means elderly people will have to keep paying their own care costs for much longer before they hit this ceiling.

The change will disproportionately affect voters in the north of England and Midlands due to the lower average house price in those areas.

“There will be fewer people selling their houses and hopefully none,” Business minister Paul Scully told Sky News on Monday. “I can’t tell you what individuals are going to do.”

