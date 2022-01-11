(Bloomberg) --

Boris Johnson is facing opposition calls for his resignation over an alleged drinks party in his Downing Street office while pandemic curbs were in place last year, renewing a sense of crisis around the U.K. premier.

The prime minister’s hopes of a reset after a torrid end to 2021 were ruined after it emerged officials in his team were invited to a drinks party in his office garden in May 2020, when such gatherings were banned during the first wave of Covid-19 infections, according to an email seen by ITV News.

The Metropolitan Police is aware of allegations of rule-breaking on that date and is liaising with the government, according to a police spokesperson.

It’s the latest in a string of allegations about rule-breaking parties, which are already being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray. She is due to report her findings shortly, a moment that poses real risk for Johnson just as he tries to get his premiership back on course.

Fury at Johnson Ramps Up Pressure on U.K. PM Over Covid Rules

The furor over the parties has severely damaged his reputation and his ruling Conservative Party’s standing in the polls. The timing could hardly be worse, with the U.K. government still wrestling with a record wave of infections triggered by the new omicron Covid-19 variant.

“I think he should go,” the main opposition Labour Party’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said in a pooled TV clip. “He’s lost the confidence of the British public with his lies, his deceit, and his breaking of his own rules.”

Johnson himself has not denied being at the alleged party. When asked if he was in attendance on Monday, Johnson said: “All that as you know is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray.”

At the time of the alleged party, Johnson’s government was issuing strict orders to the public about adhering to lockdown rules, which allowed people to meet only one other person outdoors in a public place.

The message regarding the May 20 gathering was sent to more than 100 staff by the prime minister’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, and about 40 people ultimately attended the event, the ITV reported.

