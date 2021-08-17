(Bloomberg) -- Influential members of Boris Johnson’s U.K. Conservative Party are preparing to use an emergency session of Parliament to criticize his government’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

The prime minister is due to address the House of Commons at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and is expected to face intense scrutiny, after ministers said they were caught by surprise by the speed of the Taliban takeover.

U.S. Maps Kabul Airlift Expansion as Taliban Offers Safe Passage

Though there is no vote following the debate, the session is still likely to be uncomfortable for Johnson and again highlight the challenge he faces in calming restless Tories. His Conservatives hold a significant working majority of more than 80 seats, yet the premier has faced rebellions on a range of issues from China to overseas development aid in recent months.

He’s also likely to face questions about his own judgment, having told Parliament last month “there is no military path to victory for the Taliban.”

The debate will be a chance for “history to record what Parliament thought” about the U.K. withdrawal and to “demand the government pulls its socks up,” Tobias Ellwood, Conservative chairman of Parliament’s defense committee, said in an interview. “It’s the lack of backbone that has been disheartening.”

The U.K.’s military and development role in Afghanistan has been a central pillar of British foreign policy for two decades, and so Parliament’s recall was inevitable. Johnson and his Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab cut short their vacations to return to London as the crisis worsened.

Refugee Support

The government late Tuesday announced a program for up to 20,000 Afghans at risk from the Taliban -- including 5,000 in the first year -- to resettle in the U.K. That’s on top of the 5,000 expected to relocate under an existing program.

Home Secretary Priti Patel also led a meeting of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance -- the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand as well as the U.K. -- to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and steps countries can take to help refugees, the government said.

Yet in media appearances, Raab has laid bare the U.K.’s limited options when it comes to the sudden change in Afghanistan. He said staying unilaterally was not an option for the U.K. and that the government’s strategy is now to try to “moderate” the Taliban’s behavior, using international pressure and the carrot-and-stick approach of aid and sanctions.

Johnson has called world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to try to forge an international consensus. During a call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening, he “stressed the importance of not losing the gains made in Afghanistan over the last 20 years,” Johnson’s office said in a statement.

Both leaders agreed to work closely to allow “as many people as possible to leave the country,” according to the statement.

Evacuations

In Parliament, Johnson will set out what the international community must do to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the government said. He’ll also update MPs on the evacuation of Britons and Afghan staff.

It’s the 34th time the House of Commons has been recalled during recess since 1948. The previous time was in April, to allow for tributes following the death of Prince Philip. Other recent recalls include to pass coronavirus regulations and the government’s post-Brexit deal with the European Union.

On Wednesday, the most dramatic interventions will likely come from Conservatives opposed to the withdrawal, some of whom are themselves army veterans.

“This is a political decision,” Tory MP Johnny Mercer, who served in Afghanistan, told Sky News this week. “I never thought I’d see the day, either as a serviceman or as a member of the Conservative party, where we would essentially surrender to the Taliban and leave these people to their fate.”

Ellwood said the U.K. has done “solid work” in Afghanistan but is now pulling out when that is unfinished. He also disputed the government’s position that the U.S. withdrawal left the U.K. with no choice.

“We have troops in Mali but the Americans don’t,” he said. “We don’t have to follow every move they make.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.