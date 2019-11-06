(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson will try to get his campaign on track after a stumble Tuesday with one of his best-known ministers in trouble for comments about people killed in a tower-block fire. Johnson launches the Conservative Party election campaign with a rally in the West Midlands this evening.

Before that, the prime minister will travel to see Queen Elizabeth II before returning to his Downing Street residence to formally mark the start of election campaigning. Johnson, who twice failed to persuade Parliament to allow him to have an election before succeeding at the third attempt, will say he didn’t want to go to the polls but had “no choice,” according to his office.

Must read: Doubts Over Russia’s U.K. Meddling After Johnson Sits On Report

Key developments:

Johnson will meet the monarch before making a statement in Downing Street

Johnson compares Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to Stalin in Telegraph column

11 a.m. Corbyn speaks in Telford, England. The Green Party launches its campaign in Bristol at 10.30 a.m. and Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson visits a school in southwest London at 2.30 p.m.

Johnson will hold a rally in the West Midlands in the evening

Labour Struggles to Shake Antisemitism Charge (8:30 a.m.)

The opposition Labour Party is seizing on Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg’s comments about the Grenfell Tower fire (see 8 a.m.) to try to demonstrate the Conservatives are out of touch with ordinary voters.

“I think it reflects an arrogance about Jacob Rees-Mogg which is not going to help the Tory Party at this election,” Labour’s home affairs spokeswoman Diane Abbott told BBC radio earlier.

Yet Labour faces its own perception battle after three Jewish newspapers called leader Jeremy Corbyn a danger to their community for failing to tackle antisemitism in his party. Abbott said Labour is trying to stamp out the problem but also added: “It’s not every element of the Jewish community that believes Jeremy is an antisemite.”

Cleverly on Back Foot Defending Rees-Mogg (8 a.m.)

Instead of launching his party’s election campaign, Conservative Chairman James Cleverly had the task of defending colleagues amid the fallout from Jacob Rees-Mogg’s remarks about the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people in 2017. The leader of the House of Commons was forced to apologize after he said in a radio interview it would have been “common sense” to flee the building -- against fire service advice.

But his remarks were amplified by Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, who suggested Rees-Mogg would have survived the fire because he is more “clever” than the victims. Bridgen himself apologized on Wednesday.

Johnson’s Tories Stumble as Senior Minister Forced to Apologize

“What they said was wrong and they have apologized for that,” Cleverly told ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ program on Wednesday. “We want to focus on the future and indeed on the priorities of all of the whole of the U.K. including people who live in hardship and poverty.” Cleverly later told the BBC Rees-Mogg and Bridgen don’t need to resign because they had apologized.

Farage Offers Pact with Rival Candidates (7:40 a.m.)

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he is in talks with euroskeptic Conservative and Labour Party candidates about standing aside in their constituencies in exchange for a promise not to support Boris Johnson’s EU withdrawal agreement in Parliament.

It comes after Johnson rebuffed an offer from Farage for a nationwide pact. Farage said he would back a no-deal Brexit, while Johnson said he was pressing ahead with the agreement he struck with the EU.

“We are happy to talk to Conservatives, or indeed Labour MPs,” Farage told BBC TV. “I will always put country before party to get us free.”

Earlier:

Johnson Tries to Get On Front Foot After Day of SetbacksDoubts Over Russia’s U.K. Meddling After Johnson Sits On Report‘Get Brexit Done’ Rings Hollow for Baffled British Businesses

To contact the reporters on this story: Kitty Donaldson in London at kdonaldson1@bloomberg.net;Robert Hutton in London at rhutton1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.