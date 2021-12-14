(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson defeated a rebellion by ruling U.K. Conservative Party lawmakers over his coronavirus strategy, as the House of Commons voted in favor of new rules on face coverings and so-called Covid passes.

In separate votes in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the face coverings measure was approved by 441 votes to 41, and a rule to mandate the use of Covid passes in some venues by 369 votes to 126. Another vote is underway on whether to make vaccines compulsory for National Health Service workers.

While details of the vote -- and the scale of the Conservative rebellion -- weren’t immediately available, one rebel, Steve Baker, said before the votes he expected 60 colleagues to vote against the government on Covid passes, which would be the biggest rebellion of Johnson’s two-year premiership.

Some 38 Conservatives opposed the expansion of mandatory face coverings. The breakdown of the vote on Covid passes wasn’t immediately available, but the overall tally suggested a considerably larger tally of Tory rebels, possibly eclipsing the largest rebellion of Johnson’s tenure, when 55 Conservatives opposed him, also on coronavirus rules, a year ago.

The government has said the new rules are necessary to help tackle the new omicron variant and to avoid even more stringent restrictions in the future, with the strain estimated to be spreading at a rate of 200,000 infections a day.

Many Tories have said the object to the new restrictions and especially the use of Covid passes, which require people to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter venues such as night clubs.

