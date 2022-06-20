1h ago
Boris Johnson Has Minor Surgery for Sinus Issue; Raab in Charge
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson underwent minor surgery to fix an issue with his sinuses early Monday morning, his spokesman Max Blain told reporters.
The premier was under general anesthetic for the operation at an unspecified state-run National Health Service hospital in London, which he attended at 6 a.m., Blain said. Johnson is recovering at his Downing Street residence and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is in charge of any “significant decisions” until Tuesday morning, when the premier is expected to return to his duties if he is sufficiently recovered, he said.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
