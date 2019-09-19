The government told the Supreme Court that it would consider suspending Parliament a second time even if it loses the current case.

“Depending on the court’s reasoning it would still either be open or not open to the PM to consider a further prorogation,” according to the new document tweeted out by Jo Maugham, a lawyer who filed one of the cases involved in the dispute.

This is a question that has been repeatedly put to government lawyers by justices over the last two days.

The government said, however, that it can’t reveal its full position until the court releases a ruling. It did say it would comply with any court order related to the current suspension of Parliament.