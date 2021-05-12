(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose personal finances have been dominating British media headlines in recent weeks, has been hit with a U.K. court judgment against him over an unpaid debt of 535 pounds ($756).

A County Court entered the judgment in October last year, a search of court records confirmed. The debt ruling was first reported by the satirical magazine Private Eye. The court does not say what the debt is for or who the creditor is, but it lists Johnson’s official 10 Downing Street residence as his address.

Johnson’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. While the claim is modest in itself it will fuel the impression that Johnson is struggling to manage his finances.

The premier is facing several investigations into the arrangements he made for paying for the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment. He’s also under investigation by parliamentary authorities over how he paid for a luxury holiday to the Caribbean island of Mustique.

