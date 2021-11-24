(Bloomberg) --

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a meeting of the U.K.’s emergency committee to discuss the government’s response to the reported deaths of more than 20 migrants, after their boat sank making the journey from France to Britain.

“The prime minister will chair a COBR on the situation in the Channel this afternoon,” Johnson’s press secretary told reporters in London.

France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter he condemns the criminal nature of the smugglers who organize such Channel crossings.

