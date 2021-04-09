(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson led tributes to the U.K.’s Prince Philip, who died on Friday, saying he had given “steadfast” support to his wife Queen Elizabeth II and inspired the lives of young people.

“He helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life,” Johnson said, speaking to media outside his Downing Street office.

“It is to her majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today -- because they have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and, in recent years, great-grandfather,” Johnson said.

Earlier, royal officials released a statement saying the Queen was announcing “with deep sorrow” the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. He died “peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” west of London, the official statement said.

