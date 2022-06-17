(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson made his second surprise visit to Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine, telling President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the UK is offering to train as many as 10,000 soldiers every 120 days -- a program the British prime minister said could “change the equation” in the war.

The secret trip a day after European leaders also traveled to meet Zelenskiy, caught members of Johnson’s Conservative Party off guard. They had expected him to address a meeting of lawmakers in northern England, close to where the Tories face a key parliamentary special election next week.

But speculation began to build of a Ukraine visit after the prime minister’s spokesman refused to confirm Johnson’s whereabouts, when asked by a reporters at a regular briefing. The timing also raised eyebrows, with Johnson facing a challenging few days after the resignation on Wednesday of his ethics adviser.

While his officials have always denied any connection, it’s notable that Downing Street has often made a push to publicize Johnson’s focus on Ukraine at times when he’s coming under political pressure.

After his meeting with Johnson, Zelenskiy told reporters he pressed the prime minister on the issue of air-defense systems, which he said Ukraine needs to counter the Russian invasion. “We started moving in that direction,” he said.

